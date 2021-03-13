Ideaology Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Ideaology has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $189,218.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ideaology has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00681164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00066816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025373 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

