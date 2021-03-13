IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 249.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

INFO opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

