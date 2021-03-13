Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $216.00 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.