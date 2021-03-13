ImageCoin Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $360,295.24 and approximately $118,717.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000866 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,970,726 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

