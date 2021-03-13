IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMC International Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 168,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,695. IMC International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

IMC International Mining Company Profile

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

