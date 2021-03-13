IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of IMC International Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 168,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,695. IMC International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
IMC International Mining Company Profile
