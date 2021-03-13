Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the February 11th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IMPUY traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 206,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

