Incent (INCNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Incent has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00453513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00061381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00080790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.58 or 0.00520377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012102 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

