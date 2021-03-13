Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of Independent Bank worth $37,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Independent Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

INDB stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $97.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

