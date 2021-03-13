Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,335.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

