ING Groep NV Acquires 5,037 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 199.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Qorvo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

