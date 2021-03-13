ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 12,100 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.