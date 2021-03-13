ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 36,063 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $35.36. 81,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,988,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

