ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $56.42. 20,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,619. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.