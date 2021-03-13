ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

NYSE DPZ traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.30. 4,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

