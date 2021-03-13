ING Groep NV Buys 4,304 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,796. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

