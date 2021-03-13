ING Groep NV Buys 7,339 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.46. 9,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

