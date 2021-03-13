ING Groep NV Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 198.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.96. 4,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,214 shares of company stock worth $56,859,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.