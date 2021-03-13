ING Groep NV Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 111,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.