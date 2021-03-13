ING Groep NV Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,648 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.26. 573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,350. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.