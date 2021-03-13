ING Groep NV Purchases 10,929 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 199.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AEE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 10,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

