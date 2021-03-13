ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after buying an additional 2,266,980 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19,626.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,028,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,714 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,933.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,426,000 after acquiring an additional 991,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

