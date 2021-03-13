ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $145.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

