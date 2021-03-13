ING Groep NV Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 178,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,434. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

