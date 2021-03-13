ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 161,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.