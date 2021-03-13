Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Ingevity worth $36,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.22 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

