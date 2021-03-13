Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ingevity worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ingevity by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 1,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.
Several research firms have commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.
