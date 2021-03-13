Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ingevity worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ingevity by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 1,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

