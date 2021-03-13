Injective Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.86 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $185.91 million and $29.86 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $11.86 or 0.00019875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00521387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

