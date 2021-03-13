Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $643,656.19 and approximately $108,143.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars.

