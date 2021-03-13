Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 204,900 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $10,253,196.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fairholme Funds Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of The St. Joe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00.

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $49.31. 239,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

