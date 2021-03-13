Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,160.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.66 million and $1,160.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00050254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.00675635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,117,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

