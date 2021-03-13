Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Insperity worth $38,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

NSP opened at $94.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,325. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

