Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.61). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.52. 189,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

