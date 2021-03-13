Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.58% of Insteel Industries worth $67,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIN stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $748.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

