Insula (ISLA) Price Up 118.9% This Week

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Insula token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $605,817.19 and approximately $85,510.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insula has traded up 118.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00062391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001792 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,022 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.