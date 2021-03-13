Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Insulet worth $80,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $245.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 557.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

