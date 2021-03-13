Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Insulet worth $80,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PODD opened at $245.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 557.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
