Insured Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $8.67 million and $1.62 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,148,111 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

