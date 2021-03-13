Insureum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

