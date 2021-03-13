INT (INT) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00662532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

