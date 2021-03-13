Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.42. 17,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,324. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

