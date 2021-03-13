International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

