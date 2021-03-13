International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Up 120.0% in February

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,630.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $119,738.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 79,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,443. International Land Alliance has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

