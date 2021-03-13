Internet of People Market Cap Reaches $657,487.20 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded up 82.8% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $657,487.20 and approximately $21.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00026789 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.