Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $729.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,108. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $755.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $744.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

