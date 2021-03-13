Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PIZ stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.