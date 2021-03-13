Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

