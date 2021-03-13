Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 113.5% in February

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the February 11th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 87,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 966,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,196 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

