Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 11th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,018,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.