Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,541,887. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.53 and its 200-day moving average is $306.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

