Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of XMMO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,163. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77.

