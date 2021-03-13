Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 12th (ACRHF, ASUR, CMTL, COST, DOMO, EXPI, FATE, FNKO, FUN, HCI)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 12th:

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.30 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $54.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $317.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $88.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $460.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $310.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.50 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

