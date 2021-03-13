Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 12th (ACRHF, ASUR, CMTL, COST, DOMO, EXPI, FATE, FNKO, FUN, HCI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 12th:

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.30 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $54.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $317.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $88.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $460.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $310.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.50 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

